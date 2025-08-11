Mercedes on the WWE/AEW locker room difference, Statlander tours Chicago Cage Bird Rescue Society

– Mercedes Moné was asked about the differences between the AEW and WWE locker room cultures:

“For me, it’s night and day, When I am around the girls, it just feels like such a community of wanting to make this place grow. There’s a hunger because I feel like we still feel so underground, and we want to make it, like, up here. So all these women have so much drive and passion, and I can feel it. They fire me up. I want to be the best because they want to be the best.

It feels so different. I don’t want to say like, ‘Oh, WWE was bad’ or people are like, egos, but it just feels like we’re all trying to fight for something. We’re trying to fight to make this the best, and I love people who have passion and hunger.”

(Via @ShowMarkingOut)

– As part of AEW’s Chicago residency, Kris Statlander toured the Greater Chicago Cage Bird Rescue Society and met remarkable feathered friends awaiting forever homes.

During AEW's Chicago residency, @callmekrisstat stopped by the Greater Chicago Cage Bird Rescue Society to meet some incredible feathered friends in need of forever homes.#AdoptDontShop and give a rescued bird a second chance at a loving home! https://t.co/qPzCtLcMrV pic.twitter.com/VezxUxXkXH — AEWTogether (@AEWTogether) August 11, 2025