Mercedes Moné on Tonga Loa introduced her to Rocky Romero, reflects on her days in NXT

– Mercedes Moné (via @ShowMarkingOut) reflects on how Tonga Loa introduced her to Rocky Romero, leading to her involvement in NJPW:

“We just talked wrestling cause he was in New Japan at the time. And I’m like, ‘Man, I’ve always wanted to go to New Japan.’ And he’s like, ‘You know what? Let me contact you with Rocky.’

I messaged Rocky right away. I texted him like, ‘Hey, I’m really interested in joining New Japan.’ He’s like, ‘Well, s**t. Okay. Absolutely. Let’s just get it going.’ And just from that text message, just two months later, I signed a contract with New Japan.”

– Moné reflects on her days in NXT, and how women’s wrestling was changed there:

“I feel like once Triple H came down to NXT and switched it, and Dusty Rhodes really had so much passion for his students that he was teaching. I love Dusty Rhodes and William Regal. I feel like those were the three that were just like, ‘You know what? Let’s give the women an opportunity to show that they can shine.’ And the first ever women’s match that I saw at NXT was Paige and Emma. And they had, like, 20 minutes and I was like, ‘My God. I’ve never seen that. I want that. I have a drive for this.’

And then eventually, I just kept going and going and going until I had a Four Way Match with Charlotte [Flair], Becky [Lynch], and Bayley. And the fans said that we stole the show. We had the greatest match then, and then I became NXT Women’s Champion and had that match with Bayley at Barclays, and I feel like after that match, women’s wrestling kind of just elevated and changed.”