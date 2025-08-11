Matt Riddle vs. Donovan Dijak for the MLW title announced

MLW announced:

Major League Wrestling (“MLW”) today announced Matt Riddle (champion) vs. Donovan Dijak (managed by Saint Laurent) for the MLW World Heavyweight Championship at MLW FIGHTLAND, presented on YouTube free from the NYTEX Sports Centre, in North Richland Hills, Texas on Saturday, September 13.

The main event is set for FIGHTLAND on September 13 and it will be MLW World Heavyweight Champion Matt Riddle vs. Donovan Dijak III.

The saga between Matt Riddle and Donovan Dijak has twisted through chaos, controversy, and unfinished business. Their long-awaited rematch was scheduled to go down at Blood & Thunder—until it didn’t.

Instead, Mads Krugger ambushed Riddle in the back, attempting to activate his Gravity Gamble title shot and steal the championship. But before Mads could strike, Donovan Dijak intercepted him, shutting down the ambush and launching into a wild brawl that tore through the building.

While the ring was empty, the politics weren’t.

With fists flying and security struggling to maintain control, Saint Laurent cornered MLW President Cesar Duran, demanding that Dijak vs. Riddle II still happen—and that it happen with finality. Duran agreed.

At MLW FIGHTLAND, it’s official: Riddle vs. Dijak III. No more delays. No more interference. One last fight.

Historically, FIGHTLAND has been the stage for some of the league’s most memorable world title fights, and this year will be no different. MLW’s biggest prize is on the line in what promises to be the definitive battle between two of the sport’s most dominant athletes.

Dijak has momentum.

Donovan Dijak has stormed through the competition—capturing the MLW World Tag Team Titles alongside Bishop Dyer, forming a towering new force known as The Skyscrapers. With Dyer in his corner and confidence at an all-time high, Dijak’s not just chasing gold—he’s hunting “The Bro”.

Is Matt Riddle facing his demise in Texas?

Battered, bruised, but unbroken, the champion is walking into hostile territory with a target on his back and a challenger who’s hungrier—and more dangerous—than ever before. Will Riddle rise one more time? Or will the Lone Star State mark the end of his reign?

It’s the final dance. The end of a rivalry. One will rise. One will fall.

MLW FIGHTLAND airs worldwide on MLW’s YouTube Channel. Additional bouts will be announced in the coming weeks at MLW.com.

Tickets start at $10 at MLWDallas.com. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.