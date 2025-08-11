Matched announced for next week’s Raw, segment announced for Smackdown

By
Steve Gerweck
-
0
117

– On Raw, Adam Pearce is met by Grayson Waller and the New Day backstage. They want something done to Penta after he destroyed Xavier’s hat. Pearce makes a match between Xavier Woods and Penta on next week’s Raw.

Drew McIntyre addresses his attack on Cody Rhodes this Friday on SmackDown

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here