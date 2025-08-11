Main event announced for Clash In Paris

On Raw, Adam Pearce announced Seth Rollins vs. Jey Uso vs. CM Punk vs. LA Knight for the World Heavyweight Championship at Clash in Paris on August 31st…

The Clash in Paris card shaping up so far.

John Cena vs. Logan Paul
– CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins vs. LA Knight vs. Jey Uso (World Title)
Naomi vs. Stephanie Vaquer (World Title)
– *Cody Rhodes vs. Drew McIntyre
– *Roman Reigns vs. Bronson Reed
– *Nikki Bella vs. Becky Lynch

* not officially announced

