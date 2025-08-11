Karrion Kross update, Female WWE performer signs contract extension, AEW headed to West Virginia

Lola Vice has signed a new contact extension with WWE, reports PWInsider.

– @Wrestlevotes reports:

For what it’s worth, there are people within WWE corporate — with no ties to creative or anything storyline-wise — who are under the impression that Karrion Kross and Scarlett are no longer with the company.

– Speaking of Kross, he has opened a prowrestlingtees.com store:

– AEW is heading to Huntington, West Virginia, with AEW Collision at the Marshall Health Network Arena on Saturday, September 27!
Tickets go on sale on Monday, 8/18! Sign up to be an AEW Insider for pre-sale access, and for more info go to AEWTix.com.

