Karrion Kross speculation, Jacy Jayne on being called a “great number two” in NXT

– Karrion Kross revealed that it was Logan Paul who pushed the backstage idea of Kross getting involved in his match against AJ Styles at WrestleMania.

– “The belief in WWE is he (Karrion Kross)’s going to be back but, you know, we’ll see. They are not telling anyone anything, but everyone is pretty sceptical.

It’s like are they working the boys on this if he comes back? You can say yes, but it’s not like they’re being fooled. It’s not like guys are coming and going, ‘Oh no, he’s really gone.’ No one is saying that. They’re just sort of like, ‘We don’t know and whatever.‘“

(source: Dave Meltzer)

– Jacy Jayne (via interview with @bradgilmore) reflects on a moment when she was called a “great number two” in NXT:

“I feel like at one point I just kind of got complacent and I was like, I’ve always been on TV. There’s never been a time that I was taken off of TV or I wasn’t in a storyline. It was just I was not, you know, like you said, one of the chosen ones, one of the main girls—

But then I remember having a talk with creative and Shawn [Michaels] and they basically were like, you know, you need to be consistent. Like you’re a great number two, you’re just not a number one yet.

And I took that so personal. Like that lit such a fire under me and I was like, ‘Oh, really? I’m not a number one? Okay.’ So then I got super motivated. I started taking night classes on top of my regular training at the PC. I was training my ass off for months just waiting for a chance. And then when I got the chance, I showed everyone, like, you’ve been sleeping on me for this long.”