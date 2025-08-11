Dynamite Title Tuesday set for October 7 in Jacksonville

Colin Vassallo
AEW Title Tuesday is returning later this year with a live Dynamite set for Tuesday, October 7. The event will be held at AEW’s home at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida.

The show puts it in a direct head-to-head competition with NXT because on the Wednesday of that particular week, TBS airs the MLB playoffs.

Collision will be taped the following night also from Daily’s Place.

Tickets go on sale Monday, August 18 at AEWTix.com. Premium seating pre-sale starts tomorrow, August 12.

Last year’s head-to-head wasn’t a good outing for AEW with that Dynamite drawing just 329,000 viewers against NXT’s 874,000.

