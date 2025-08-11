Dustin Rhodes comments on the Karrion Kross situation, plus notes on Jillian Hall and Diana Hart

– Dustin Rhodes responds to the apparent WWE departure of Karrion Kross and Scarlett:

“I understand the ‘Good Soldier’ thing all too well. Sux”

“He’s a great dude”

– Diana Hart posted a video supporting British Bulldog: UK Defender

– Jillian Hall appearance:

