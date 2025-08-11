Bret Hart on a disappointing Summerslam experience, Eric Bischoff on meeting CM Punk

– Bret Hart opened up about his disappointment with WWE after a recent SummerSlam situation. He explained, “They invited me down…told me they wanted me to be in the crowd. And then they told me once I got there, they told me they didn’t have any seats.” What made it sting more was noticing that “Kevin Nash got a seat.” That moment made him reflect, admitting, “Maybe I finally realized that I don’t feel they fully appreciate me, even after Hulk [Hogan’s] passing. There’s no certain appreciation for anything I did.”

Source: Vaughn Comic Con

– Over the past few years, former WCW President Eric Bischoff had been critical of CM Punk. During his podcast, Bischoff commented on meeting Punk backstage at WWE RAW following the death of Hulk Hogan…

“Classy guy. I had a chance to meet him for the very first time at Monday Night Raw when I was there for the tribute, and we had a couple of conversations. I’ll just leave it at that. One hundred percent classic individual, and I’m really glad I had an opportunity to talk to him.”

“I’ll just tell you what I said: ‘Man, it’s a pleasure to meet you. I’ve said some pretty stupid s**t. Just want you to know I’m glad to have an opportunity to meet you in person.’ That was my half of the conversation. He can do with that what he wants. His reaction, the approach, the honesty—that’s what made me a CM Punk fan. He’s a very honest guy.”