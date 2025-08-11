AEW Collision returns to GalaxyCon Columbus December 6th

Filed to GERWECK.NET:

– Ring Of Honor Final Battle To Also Take Place At GalaxyCon Columbus December 5 —

August 11, 2025 – All Elite Wrestling and GalaxyCon, the largest consumer fan engagement company, announced today the extension of their partnership that will see AEW Collision return to GalaxyCon Columbus for the second year in a row on Saturday, December 6 at Battelle Grand at the Greater Columbus Convention Center. The event will air live on TNT and stream on HBO Max. In addition, for the first time in history, Ring of Honor Final Battle will also take place at GalaxyCon Columbus on Friday, December 5 and stream live around the world on HonorClub at WatchROH.com.

Tickets for both AEW Collision and Ring of Honor Final Battle at GalaxyCon Columbus will go on sale next Monday, August 18 at 10 AM ET via AEWTix.com and GalaxyConColumbus.com. Fans interested in early access presale opportunities can register to become an AEW Insider by visiting allelitewrestling.com/aew-insider.

