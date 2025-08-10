WWE News and Notes

By
Steve Gerweck
-
0
206

CM Punk will be live on WWE Raw August 18th from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

John Cena will have only 8 dates left on his retirement tour after his match with Logan Paul at Clash in Paris.

Excluding the 3 PLEs, he’ll only have 5 dates to build his final 3 matches.

Drew McIntyre says he’s done being mistreated and disrespected by WWE after SmackDown.

– WWE Main Event results:

Chelsea Green defeats B-Fab
• War Raiders defeat LWO

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here