WWE News and Notes

– CM Punk will be live on WWE Raw August 18th from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.
– John Cena will have only 8 dates left on his retirement tour after his match with Logan Paul at Clash in Paris.
Excluding the 3 PLEs, he’ll only have 5 dates to build his final 3 matches.
– Drew McIntyre says he’s done being mistreated and disrespected by WWE after SmackDown.
Overlooked. Under appreciated. Ignored. No more. pic.twitter.com/B9wxGXT36T
— Drew (@DMcIntyreWWE) August 9, 2025
– WWE Main Event results:
• Chelsea Green defeats B-Fab
• War Raiders defeat LWO