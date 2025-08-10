Video: Karrion Kross says the Sam Roberts podcast was a work, wants to stay with WWE

Karrion Kross on his vlog comments on his WWE contract expiring:

“I’ve been f–d. Things are not bad, things are just very strange. I feel like the following day after WrestleMania and the Sam Roberts podcast, I literally slipped into another timeline.

Once it was done, everyone was like ‘holy s—, that was amazing’, and he was saying to me ‘that’s the guy we need’, and I said before I left ‘please make sure everyone knows this was a work, let everyone know that I love it here, and I’m just doing my job’.”

– Kross says he got told not to talk to the fans and sign stuff since he was a heel… He said it wasn’t even a conversation, it was demanded.

– Kross says this time around was the most collaborative experience that he has had on the main roster.

– Kross says that he wanted people to know that this Sam Roberts podcast was a work.

– Kross says there isn’t a world that he hasn’t made it clear that he wants to be in WWE

– Kross reveals that he has expressed interest in being a producer but his main focus is his in-ring career.

– “I don’t feel like we are collectively going in the direction that the audience thinks we should go, and that doesn’t feel good.”

– Kross tells fans that he wants to stick around in WWE forever and be the version of his character that the people want and not a kneecapped version.

– Kross says one of the ideas Windham (Bray Wyatt) had was The Righteous and himself being an extension of The Wyatts with a different name.

– Karrion Kross confirms he attempted to try to start contract renewal back in January of this year. They didn’t seem to interested until recently but even then….

“The conversation I had recently didn’t even seem like a like a serious one.”

– Kross says he is touched by meeting the fans but very angry and everything is starting to set in that this might just be it.

Scarlett says she has probably never been more proud of Kross than she is right now.

– Kross says he would like to stay with WWE and finish his career there.

He said that he’s felt like sometimes the crowd reacting a way WWE didn’t expect has them treating him like he’s being rebellious, and that wasn’t what he was trying to do.

– Kross says you can’t tell the people that they matter and then ignore a subsection of them.

(source: Killer Kross Youtube Channel)

