Video: Karrion Kross says the Sam Roberts podcast was a work, wants to stay with WWE

Karrion Kross on his vlog comments on his WWE contract expiring:

“I’ve been f–d. Things are not bad, things are just very strange. I feel like the following day after WrestleMania and the Sam Roberts podcast, I literally slipped into another timeline.

Once it was done, everyone was like ‘holy s—, that was amazing’, and he was saying to me ‘that’s the guy we need’, and I said before I left ‘please make sure everyone knows this was a work, let everyone know that I love it here, and I’m just doing my job’.”

– Kross says he got told not to talk to the fans and sign stuff since he was a heel… He said it wasn’t even a conversation, it was demanded.

– Kross says this time around was the most collaborative experience that he has had on the main roster.

– Kross says that he wanted people to know that this Sam Roberts podcast was a work.

– Kross says there isn’t a world that he hasn’t made it clear that he wants to be in WWE

– Kross reveals that he has expressed interest in being a producer but his main focus is his in-ring career.

– “I don’t feel like we are collectively going in the direction that the audience thinks we should go, and that doesn’t feel good.”

– Kross tells fans that he wants to stick around in WWE forever and be the version of his character that the people want and not a kneecapped version.

– Kross says one of the ideas Windham (Bray Wyatt) had was The Righteous and himself being an extension of The Wyatts with a different name.

– Karrion Kross confirms he attempted to try to start contract renewal back in January of this year. They didn’t seem to interested until recently but even then….

“The conversation I had recently didn’t even seem like a like a serious one.”

– Kross says he is touched by meeting the fans but very angry and everything is starting to set in that this might just be it.

– Scarlett says she has probably never been more proud of Kross than she is right now.

– Kross says he would like to stay with WWE and finish his career there.

He said that he’s felt like sometimes the crowd reacting a way WWE didn’t expect has them treating him like he’s being rebellious, and that wasn’t what he was trying to do.

– Kross says you can’t tell the people that they matter and then ignore a subsection of them.

(source: Killer Kross Youtube Channel)