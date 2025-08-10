Update on Karrion Kross, Drew McIntyre calls out talent who listen to Twitter

– Karrion Kross’ WWE theme song has been removed from all streaming platforms. This comes after Kross and Scarlett’s deals expired on Aug. 10 with no new agreement in place, leading to their move to WWE’s alumni section. This move is typically done when talent is finished with the company, and all signs now point to the duo’s exit — officially closing the book on this chapter.

– Drew McIntyre calls out talent who listen to Twitter telling them how good they are whilst not being on the shows often instead of asking veterans for advice:

“I give all this advice away for free in these interviews ‘cause all the new guys listen to Twitter and it tells them how good they are, they’re like “I must be good, Twitter’s telling me I’m good, even though I’m not really on the show often.” You got all these vets here to ask. They don’t ask any advice — They just don’t bloody listen do they?”

(via TheWestSport)