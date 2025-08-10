Update on Karrion Kross and Scarlet

– A number of wrestling companies don’t know if they could/should reach out to Karrion Kross and Scarlett because they aren’t sure if the situation is legit or not, reports Fightful Select.

If it is a work, Scarlett, Kross, WWE higher ups are in on it together, and creative and talent are being worked.

– Those spoken to in WWE claim that Karrion Kross and Scarlett were originally slated to travel to WWE Raw last Monday, but that their travel was changed by the company and they weren’t at the show.

Clips of Kross’ match with Sami Zayn did air, but no mention of Kross fulfilling the stipulation of “admitting he was wrong about Zayn” occurred.