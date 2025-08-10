Solo Sikoa says the Bloodline storyline is far from over, AEW star inks a new contract

– While speaking with Bill Pritchard of WrestleZone, Solo Sikoa talked about keeping the Bloodline storyline fresh and exciting. He said the key is to keep fans guessing, noting that many thought the story was over after his match with Roman Reigns but in reality, it was only the beginning.

Solo brought up a comment Paul Heyman made years ago, comparing the storyline to being in the third inning of a baseball game. He agreed with that idea, saying it still feels like the third inning to him, with plenty more ahead for both his side and Roman’s. Even though Heyman isn’t currently with him or on the same team, Solo said the story is far from over and they’re just getting started.

– Kyle Fletcher recently re-signed a long-term deal with AEW.

The deal was quietly agreed to earlier this spring. It’s considered a big money deal, and he figures to be a big player in the company moving forward.

(source: via FightfulSelect)