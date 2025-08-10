Skye Blue on wanting to grow in AEW, why Bret Hart feels flattered by today’s stars

– Skye Blue discusses why she wants to grow in AEW:

“I want to represent AEW. I want them to say, ‘Yes, that’s our girl.’ It doesn’t have to be a belt. I just want them to say, ‘Yes, we are proud of her. This is our girl. This is one of our amazing girls that embodies the women’s division and just helps push them forward.

No matter what it is, whether it’s wrestling, whether one day I can’t wrestle, and it’s just helping, doing agenting, producing, whatever it may be. I just want to make the company proud and keep doing what I’m doing.”

(source: Skye Blue Interview w/ @_denisesalcedo)

– Bret Hart shared that “a lot of guys give me the courtesy of calling me and asking me, saying, ‘Would it be okay if we do this on TV. We want to do this as a sign of respect, but I wanted to ask you first. I don’t want to steal your moves without asking.’” He explained that once he’s retired, “it’s fair game, they can help themselves to all my moves. I don’t need them anymore.”

Hart views it as flattery when wrestlers honor his style, saying, “I take it as a compliment and whenever I watch wrestling and I see something that is obviously a salute, I take it as a huge compliment, especially from the wrestlers today.” In fact, he believes, “they’d all be a lot better off if they copied me more.”

(Source: The Masked Man Show)