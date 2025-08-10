Preview for tomorrow’s Raw, Roman Reigns advertised for Clash in Paris, Wade Barrett note

– Set for tomorrow’s Monday Night RAW:
• Sami Zayn vs. Rusev
• Maxxine Dupri vs. Becky Lynch
• Naomi (C) vs Iyo Sky for the WWE Women’s World Title is official for tomorrow’s RAW
• CM Punk opens the show
– Happy 45th Birthday to Wade Barrett.
– Roman Reigns is officially advertised for Clash In Paris.
