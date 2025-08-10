Preview for tomorrow’s Raw, Roman Reigns advertised for Clash in Paris, Wade Barrett note

– Set for tomorrow’s Monday Night RAW:

Sami Zayn vs. Rusev

Maxxine Dupri vs. Becky Lynch

Naomi (C) vs Iyo Sky for the WWE Women’s World Title is official for tomorrow’s RAW

CM Punk opens the show

– Happy 45th Birthday to Wade Barrett.

– Roman Reigns is officially advertised for Clash In Paris.

