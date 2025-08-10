NXT star suffers a torn ACL, Drew McIntyre says that Americans need to get a grip

– NXT star Adriana Rizzo revealed she tore her ACL and meniscus after past injuries, calling it a setback but vowing to return fully healthy for the first time in her WWE career.

Drew McIntyre says that Americans need to get a grip of themselves from being offended so easily.

“I’m from the UK, much like Australia we’ve got silly senses of humor. People get offended so easily in America. I run my mouth non-stop and everyone over here is like, “oh my god,” like you’re so offensive. And the way I talk to my friends they’re like, “are you guys actually friends the way you talk to each other?” I’m like shut up mate, get a grip of yourself.”

(via TheWestSport)

