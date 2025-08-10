Nathan Frazer living and wrestling to glorify Jesus

– Nathan Frazer via X:

My whole life is just mercy, grace and unmerited favor. I seriously don’t deserve any of this.

My career, my life, everything I do now is for one purpose… to glorify Jesus. That’s it. Anything other than that is just vain glory and is ultimately meaningless.

It’s funny, I was completely sold out for wrestling when I was young… now I’m sold out for Jesus in the exact same way. I didn’t care who knew, I was gonna tell everybody just how amazing pro wrestling was. I was completely unashamed.

I used to always ask God, why me? But the answer he’d always give me is because he knew that I would be bold and crazy enough to tell the entire world about him.

“Therefore go and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit, and teaching them to obey everything I have commanded you. And surely I am with you always, to the very end of the age.” – Matthew 28:19-20

My whole life is just mercy, grace and unmerited favor. I seriously don’t deserve any of this. My career, my life, everything I do now is for one purpose… to glorify Jesus. That’s it. Anything other than that is just vain glory and is ultimately meaningless. It’s funny, I… pic.twitter.com/18FHkqHsvv — Nathan Frazer (@WWEFrazer) August 10, 2025