Karrion Kross: “See you all again soon”

Scarlett says she and Karrion Kross are already receiving a ton of booking requests after their WWE departure.
Kross comments:
I’d be lying if I said I haven’t felt a major shift in the way a lot of fans feel towards me over the last year, more so recently.
Just putting it out there that I see you and appreciate you.
⏳
— Kevin Robert Kesar (@realKILLERkross) February 23, 2025
Scarlett via X:
Gonna take a few days to go through booking inquiries, but my first stop is this weekend with Shotzi at Midsummer Scream! Can’t wait to see everyone! pic.twitter.com/aWGjckXQlg
— Scarlett Bordeaux (@Lady_Scarlett13) August 11, 2025