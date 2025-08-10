Karrion Kross says he is “profoundly disappointed” over contract talks

Karrion Kross on talking with WWE about renegotiating his contract, says it left him “profoundly disappointed”:

“I expressed interest to renegotiate in early January with WWE. I think it’s crazy, preposterous that anyone would think I wouldn’t wanna be here or go somewhere else.

—its frustrating, because like you know, you express your interest to stay and be here and do things. I’m not gonna beg, I’ve made it very clear.

So many many months have gone by and never had a single conversation about it until recently, and I don’t even feel like the conversation i had recently was an actual serious one.

The conversation made me really angry because I just didn’t feel like it was a real conversation. Somebody had contacted me and we briefly discussed, it was a very short conversation, and the conversation was done and there wasn’t really anything discussed of any substance.

And that really really… actually it didn’t make me angry and it didn’t make me upset, it just really profoundly disappointed me.”

Kross revealed his WWE contract expired today.

(source: Killer Kross Youtube Channel)