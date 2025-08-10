Karrion Kross and Scarlett moved to WWE’s Alumni section

Karrion Kross and Scarlett have been moved to WWE’s alumni section on the company’s website.

It was previously reported that their contracts were set to expire this weekend, with no new agreements in place

This news also comes after Kross recently did an interview expressing hope that both parties could still reach a new agreement to keep the duo in WWE and stated that any reports claiming there was a change to his status were completely inaccurate

However, it now appears that Kross and Scarlett will be seemingly leaving the company, or is it a work?