IWGP title to be defended at Forbidden Door 2025

The IWGP Heavyweight title will be defended at the upcoming AEWxNJPW: Forbidden Door pay-per-view and reigning champion Zack Sabre Jr will find out his opponent on next week’s Collision.

A four-way match between Hechicero, Lee Moriarty, Daniel Garcia, and Nigel McGuinness will determine who will go on to face Sabre in his home country of England.

The IWGP title is defended every year at Forbidden Door. Last year, Tetsuya Naito retained the title after he defeated Jon Moxley. In 2023, Sanada defeated “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry to retain, and in 2022 champion Jay White retained in a four-way match that also included Adam Page, Kazuchika Okada, and Adam Cole.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996