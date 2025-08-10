Bret Hart on a possible Cody Rhodes heel turn

Bret Hart isn’t convinced Cody Rhodes could successfully turn heel right now. “I don’t see Cody turning heel. Not yet. I don’t know if like, I don’t know if Cody could turn heel. Like, I don’t know. It’s a whole different pair of boots to wear when you’re heel. Like, it’s a different thing” he explained, comparing it to his past belief that “that’s the one guy that could never turn heel because he was just too much of a baby face and too much of a hero and too much of a guy that kids looked up to and was a natural baby face, and his style, like his wrestling style” when talking about John Cena.

Hart recalled his own shift to being a villain, saying, “I remember doing drop kicks on guys, and I remember guys going, ‘heels don’t do drop kicks, what are you doing?’ and I’m like, because I turned heel I forgot every move that I ever did. Now all I know how to do is cheat now?”

Still, Cena surprised him, as “his style, I never saw him ever being a bad guy. He just, to me, was a good guy through and through.” Hart once thought the same about Hulk Hogan, saying “he could never be a bad guy, that he was too sort of cemented into being a baby face”, but admits Cena turned out to be a good heel. Ultimately, he believes “you can be a great babyface and not be a great heel, and you can be a great heel and not be a great babyface… You have to understand what’s the best way to do it.”

Source: The Rap On Wrestling Podcast