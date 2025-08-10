A WWE departure

Ashante’s second stint with the Stamford-based promotion has now come to an end.

The 32-year-old recently broke the news of his departure on X (formerly known as Twitter), saying: After 6 unforgettable years under the WWE lights, the time has come for me to close that chapter. I’m filled with nothing but gratitude for every opportunity, the experiences, lessons, and incredible talent I’ve had the chance to work with. I’m truly excited to show the world what I can really do. Sometimes, you gotta get off multiplayer and progress your story mode. I believe I’m the face of the future and the reason your girl stopped texting you back. This is a brand new beginning. I am becoming the best version of myself. You have only seen a glimpse of my true potential, and im just scratching the surface. I know that to some this can be a dark time, but stars can’t shine without darkness.

