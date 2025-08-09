Swerve Strickland reflects on the impact Bray Wyatt had on him, Schiavone on his connections to fans

– Tony Schiavone reflected on the deep connection he has with fans, saying “Well, they impacted me by being a wrestling fan, by watching the TV shows, by buying the tickets and that’s not lost on me. So when someone says you’re the voice of my childhood, I’m honored. I really, really am. I’m very honored.” He explained that he enjoys interacting with people and reminding them how much they’ve meant to his career, stressing that “I’ve seen… wrestlers not give the fans the time of day, and that’s wrong. That’s absolutely wrong. These are the people that make you what you are.” For him, hearing “you’re the voice of my childhood” never gets old: “I’m sure you’ve heard that a lot.’ and I said, yes, but I don’t mind hearing it again. It means a lot to me.”

– Swerve Strickland reflected on the impact Bray Wyatt had on him, saying, “When he passed, it was painful for me because I was with him in the locker room. Not for years, but I was with him when The Fiend was really taking off.” He shared how Bray showed him support early on, recalling, “When I was getting on 205 Live and on the road, he was the guy giving me hugs, and he would bust my balls because I was wearing pinstripes on my boxers. ‘You’re not going out there and wearing that, are you? I’m just playing, you can do what you want.’” Swerve expressed the lasting impression Bray made in the short time they knew each other: “He had a big impression on me in the short time I got to interact with him.” To honor that connection, Swerve wanted to pay tribute, saying, “Having JoJo come out this year at All In and do another tribute with the fireflies on the titantron and have her sing Ain’t Nobody. Just mix those little trinkets, nuggets, and pieces of storytelling for her and show more appreciation to the family.”

