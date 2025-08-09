NXT Live Results / Venice, Fl / Sat Aug 9, 2025

The Complete Results from the Community Center:

The Ring Announcer for the evening is Blake Howard

Tate Wilder d Brooks Jensen Nikkita Lyons and Kali Armstrong d Dani Sekelsky and Bayley Humphrey Josh Briggs won against an unnamed opponent Carlee Bright d Tatyanna Dumas NXT Women’s North American Champion Sol Ruca (with Zaria) d Lainey Reid Shiloh Hill and Drake Morreaux d Anthony Luke and Harlem Lewis Thea Hail d P-Nasty via submission Joe Hendry interrupts a Brooks Jensen promo and body slams Jensen Blindfold Match: Lexis King d Myles Borne Zaria d Izzi Dame via DQ Zaria / Hank Walker / Tank Ledger d The Culling: Shawn Spears / Niko Vance / Izzi Dame

Thanks to @Katlynmari16 in attendance

CREDIT: WRESTLING BODYSLAM.COM