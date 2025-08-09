NXT Live Results / Venice, Fl / Sat Aug 9, 2025

By
David Roberson
-
0
274

The Complete Results from the Community Center:

The Ring Announcer for the evening is Blake Howard

  1. Tate Wilder d Brooks Jensen
  2. Nikkita Lyons and Kali Armstrong d Dani Sekelsky and Bayley Humphrey
  3. Josh Briggs won against an unnamed opponent
  4. Carlee Bright d Tatyanna Dumas
  5. NXT Women’s North American Champion Sol Ruca (with Zaria) d Lainey Reid
  6. Shiloh Hill and Drake Morreaux d Anthony Luke and Harlem Lewis
  7. Thea Hail d P-Nasty via submission
  8. Joe Hendry interrupts a Brooks Jensen promo and body slams Jensen
  9. Blindfold Match: Lexis King d Myles Borne
  10. Zaria d Izzi Dame via DQ
  11. Zaria / Hank Walker / Tank Ledger d The Culling: Shawn Spears / Niko Vance / Izzi Dame

Thanks to @Katlynmari16 in attendance

CREDIT: WRESTLING BODYSLAM.COM

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here