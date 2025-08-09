NXT Live Results / Venice, Fl / Sat Aug 9, 2025

The Complete Results from the Community Center:
The Ring Announcer for the evening is Blake Howard
- Tate Wilder d Brooks Jensen
- Nikkita Lyons and Kali Armstrong d Dani Sekelsky and Bayley Humphrey
- Josh Briggs won against an unnamed opponent
- Carlee Bright d Tatyanna Dumas
- NXT Women’s North American Champion Sol Ruca (with Zaria) d Lainey Reid
- Shiloh Hill and Drake Morreaux d Anthony Luke and Harlem Lewis
- Thea Hail d P-Nasty via submission
- Joe Hendry interrupts a Brooks Jensen promo and body slams Jensen
- Blindfold Match: Lexis King d Myles Borne
- Zaria d Izzi Dame via DQ
- Zaria / Hank Walker / Tank Ledger d The Culling: Shawn Spears / Niko Vance / Izzi Dame
Thanks to @Katlynmari16 in attendance
CREDIT: WRESTLING BODYSLAM.COM