Mark Henry comments on John Cena’s promo on SmackDown (video), creative idea from Tony Khan

– Tony Khan (via Robbie Barstool of My Mom’s Basement) says he has an idea of doing a Golf tournament called “Fairway to Heaven” with a special “Fairway to Hell” edition of AEW Dynamite then taking place in the same region the next day:

“I think it would be for a great cause, and it’s a charity golf tournament and it would be great for wrestling and wrestling fans. Hopefully it could bring some new fans to golf and some new fans to wrestling.

I want to have wrestlers and golfers and people participate for charity at Fairway to Heaven. Have the charity golf tournament on Tuesday and then do Dynamite in the same city or same location/region on Wednesday — ‘Fairway to Hell.’”

– Mark Henry comments on John Cena’s promo on WWE SmackDown

“You’ve set a standard of what it is to be a babyface in pro-wrestling.

“John Cena was able to make me, as a wrestling fan, look at him and go, ‘Wow, we only have about 10/11 more appearances'”

Mark Henry comments on John Cena's promo on WWE SmackDown "You've set a standard of what it is to be a babyface in pro-wrestling. "John Cena was able to make me, as a wrestling fan, look at him and go, 'Wow, we only have about 10/11 more appearances'"pic.twitter.com/q1McsLnqPG — WrestleTalk (@WrestleTalk_TV) August 9, 2025