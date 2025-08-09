8/9/25 AEW Collision Recap

– Paul Walter Hauser is on commentary.

(1) AEW Collision kicks off with a TNT Championship Match:

– Kyle Fletcher defeats Ishii to retain the tnt title to kickoff AEW Collision

After the match Fletcher says he has put down Adam Cole, Dustin Rhodes, Tomohiro Ishii, and is just getting started

Fletcher issues an Open Challenge to anyone from NJPW to face him at The Forbidden Door

– Hechicero vs Nigel McGuinness vs Lee Moriarty vs Daniel Garcia in a 4 Way Match is announced for next week

Winner will face Zack Sabre Jr for the IWGP World Heavyweight Title at The Forbidden Door

– Kip Sabian says that while Christian Cage respected them for standing up to him, he did not respect them for questioning. Nick Wayne says Christian tells lies that only he wants to hear and that he only told the truth when he said he had all it took to be a star.

He then says he is already a shooting star ready to soar, then states that we have not seen anything yet and declares that their next chapter is ending the career of Christian Cage.

(2) Megan Bayn defeated Emily Rose in a quick match.

(3) Ricochet defeated Juice Robinson in a back and forth match.

Crowd was really behind Juice but Ricochet walks away with the victory.

(4) Stokley and FTR defeated the team of Ryan Zukko, Joe Keys and Josh Fuller in a 6 man tag match.

(5) Hechicero defeated AR Fox by submission after hitting him with the rear chin lock.

– A vignette is shown for Harley Cameron.

(6) Triangle Of Madness defeated the team of Queen Aminata, Tay Melo and Willow Nightingale in a 6 woman tag match.

(7) Katsuyori Shibata beats Max Caster

(8) Hangman Adam Page & JetSpeed beats LFI