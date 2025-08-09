Hall of fame honors of Jushin “Thunder” Liger, plus Kayla Braxton and Alexa Bliss notes

– Jushin “Thunder” Liger will enter the RevPro Hall of Fame on August 22nd.
Friday August 22nd
Crystal Palace National Sports Centre
A man who could be in any Hall of Fame for his contributions to wrestling.
But to RevPro Specifically:
⚡️He was the first NJPW wrestler to be showcased on a RevPro event opening the door to a great relationship…
– Kayla Becker (Kayla Braxton) has confirmed that she will star in the upcoming comedic thriller ‘Stranglehold’.
– Happy birthday Alexa Bliss!
