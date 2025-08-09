Hall of fame honors of Jushin “Thunder” Liger, plus Kayla Braxton and Alexa Bliss notes

– Jushin “Thunder” Liger will enter the RevPro Hall of Fame on August 22nd.

Friday August 22nd

Crystal Palace National Sports Centre

A man who could be in any Hall of Fame for his contributions to wrestling.

But to RevPro Specifically:

⚡️He was the first NJPW wrestler to be showcased on a RevPro event opening the door to a great relationship… pic.twitter.com/VAkmR6Lqn9

— Revolution Pro (@RevProUK) August 8, 2025