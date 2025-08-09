Hall of fame honors of Jushin “Thunder” Liger, plus Kayla Braxton and Alexa Bliss notes

By
Steve Gerweck
-
0
297

– Jushin “Thunder” Liger will enter the RevPro Hall of Fame on August 22nd.

– Kayla Becker (Kayla Braxton) has confirmed that she will star in the upcoming comedic thriller ‘Stranglehold’.

– Happy birthday Alexa Bliss!

