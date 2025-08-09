Gunther, Tony Khan, and Bishop Dyer notes

– Bishop Dyer, fka Baron Corbin, pointed out that “when their talent’s taking shots at WWE, it just makes you think about WWE, and it makes them look sour and angry.” He then noted that AEW has stopped doing that kind of thing and said, “they’ve stopped, and I think that is a massive thing in their favor.”

(Source: Busted Open Radio)

– According to Tony Khan, his most significant regret within AEW is the absence of Jay Briscoe from television programming.

“I fought really hard to get Jay Briscoe on the show and I fought really hard to have—there were multiple times where Mark and Jay Briscoe came to Dynamite and didn’t do anything. They just came, and I brought them, and I was trying to—I kept pulling moves.

It was a different time. It was a different management. It wasn’t Mr. Zaslav. I could have now literally gone to him. I fought really, really hard to get Jay Briscoe on the show, but I really wish I’d been able to have Jay Briscoe on Dynamite just one time. And he came to the show many times. That’s my biggest regret by far.”

(Via My Mom’s Basement)

– GUNTHER shares that he once told a fan who drove 9 hours to meet him in a meet and greet to do something with their time that actually benefits them.

(via Six Feet Under)