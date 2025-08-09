Eddie Kingston and Wardlow updates

– Wardlow has finished filming American Gladiators and is in talks for an AEW return, reports Fightful.

– Eddie Kingston admitted it’s not looking good for his participation at Forbidden Door, saying, “I am disappointed that it looks like—I’m just saying it now—It looks like I’m not going to be able to do Forbidden Door again.” He explained that, like anyone with favorites, “my favorite was always Forbidden Door. It’s also just sht I like to do. That’s the sht I like. You know what I mean?”

Kingston shared the matches he had in mind, noting, “I wanted to fight Shingo [Takagi] or Yuya [Uemura], which is one of the young lions they got there that’s coming up in the game. You know what I mean? Yuya’s one. I would love to fight Shota [Umino]. There’s so many. Taichi. I would love to fight Taichi because we’re both—he was trained by Kawada. Everyone knows my history with Toshiaki Kawada-san.”

Even with the uncertainty, he’s still holding out a little hope, saying, “Hopefully this comes out and I’m wrong and I’m actually at Forbidden Door fighting somebody.”

(Source: Cezar Bononi YouTube)