Details of The Horrors of the Wyatt Sicks House attraction at Universal revealed

The Hollywood Reporter gave a sneak peak of the WWE Presents: The Horrors of the Wyatt Sicks House which will be part of Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood’s Halloween Horror Nights.

The idea was led by Michael Aiello, the Senior Director of Entertainment and Creative Development division at Universal Orlando Resort, who said it was conceived when the Wyatt Sicks made its debut on Raw.

“It looked like one of our haunted houses on live television, so I placed a call as soon as RAW ended,” Aiello said.

He talked to WWE Director of Character Development Rob Fee, and the two came up with the idea of a haunted house experience that recreates the entrance as if you’re walking in the footsteps of the cameraman.

The two haunted houses will differ from each other, so the Orlando one won’t be the same as the Hollywood one.

“In Orlando, you’ll venture through the derelict and abandoned Firefly Funhouse featuring remnants of The Fiend’s influence, before being surrounded by imagery of WWE media taken over by Uncle Howdy before you dive into the minds of the Wyatt Six,” the description of the Florida resort says.

For Universal Hollywood, guests will be greeted by Uncle Howdy at the Wyatt compound, a Bayou in the middle of a swamp that will feature music as part of the entry.

“Throughout the house, there will be inspirations, set pieces, or more tied to Bray’s rocking chair, the cave Uncle Howdy said he brought the Wyatt Sicks from, the Uncle Howdy sessions, and Bray’s lantern,” the description reads.

Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Orlando are from August 29 to November 2 while Universal Hollywood are from September 4 to November 2.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996