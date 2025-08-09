Darby Allin wants to go to space, Brock Lesnar reportedly fully paid during WWE hiatus

– Darby Allin revealed that “I do want to go to space,” but after recently climbing Mount Everest, he’s taking a different approach to life. He explained, “I’m literally stopping and smelling the roses right now. I just want to be focused on being as grounded as possible.” Coming down from the mountain, he made a promise to himself: “I’m not going to try and fill this void with X amount of crazy stuff. I was like, ‘Stop and smell the roses.’”

(Source: Steve-O’s Wild Ride! – Podcast)

– Brock Lesnar was still, even though not used, fully paid by WWE for the past two years. Lesnar was among the highest paid wrestlers in the company. He was never suspended, and kept under contract, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

WWE also scrapped their press conferences because of his return. Nick Khan’s attitude as a general rule is that unless there is a criminal conviction, it’s not an issue.