Chelsea Green’s releases statement on the WWE SmackDown cake incident

– Chelsea Green’s official statement on the WWE SmackDown cake incident:

“I can say with confidence that tonight was the greatest sports entertainment travesty to ever happen in Montreal.

Birthday cake is not a weapon.

The UnprettyHER is not to be stolen.

Nick Aldis is not to be trusted.

Charlotte & Alexa are not to be forgiven.

SLAYgents, we will not let this go in vein. My hair is a mess.”