Candice LeRae showed her Summerslam bruises (photos), Cena to work with Kevin Hart, MJF note

– John Cena and Kevin Hart will both be producing and starring in Netflix action comedy movie called The Leading Man.
(Source: Deadline)
– MJF brags about relaxing in luxury while mocking Briscoe’s injury.
Sipping on a white claw in my 10 acre backyard with a pool and spa.
While briscoe is laid up in a hospital and sea-biscuit has to read a dictionary to prep for this Wednesday.
There’s levels to this shit. pic.twitter.com/5FSKaOqBNc
— Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) August 8, 2025
– Candice LeRae shows the bruises on her leg after the ladder bump at SummerSlam.
#wwe pic.twitter.com/tLAd2TmWaL
— Steve Gerweck (@SteveGerweck) August 9, 2025