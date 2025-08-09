Candice LeRae showed her Summerslam bruises (photos), Cena to work with Kevin Hart, MJF note

– John Cena and Kevin Hart will both be producing and starring in Netflix action comedy movie called The Leading Man.

(Source: Deadline)

– MJF brags about relaxing in luxury while mocking Briscoe’s injury.

Sipping on a white claw in my 10 acre backyard with a pool and spa. While briscoe is laid up in a hospital and sea-biscuit has to read a dictionary to prep for this Wednesday. There’s levels to this shit. pic.twitter.com/5FSKaOqBNc — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) August 8, 2025

– Candice LeRae shows the bruises on her leg after the ladder bump at SummerSlam.