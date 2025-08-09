Candice LeRae showed her Summerslam bruises (photos), Cena to work with Kevin Hart, MJF note

John Cena and Kevin Hart will both be producing and starring in Netflix action comedy movie called The Leading Man.

(Source: Deadline)

MJF brags about relaxing in luxury while mocking Briscoe’s injury.

– Candice LeRae shows the bruises on her leg after the ladder bump at SummerSlam.

