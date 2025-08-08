WWE SmackDown is live tonight with the WWE SummerSlam 2025 post-show for the blue brand at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada at 8/7c on USA Network, and Netflix for international viewers.

Scheduled for the show are appearances by John Cena, the new Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, The Motor City Machine Guns vs. The MFT’s and more fallout from “The Biggest Party of the Summer.”

The following are our WWE SmackDown results from Friday, August 8, 2025. The report was written by Gerweck.net reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on USA Network.

WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS 8/8/25

‘WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.’ kicks things off as always, and then we shoot inside the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, where Joe Tessitore and Wade Barrett welcome us to the show. John Cena’s theme hits live inside the Bell Centre after a lengthy WWE SummerSlam 2025 recap package.

The WWE legend makes his way out to a monstrous reaction from the Canadian crowd in Montreal. He settles in the ring to kick off this week’s show. Cena then directs it over to SmackDown Ring Announcer Mark Nash. Nash says, “Ladies and gentlemen, please welcome the Greatest of All Time.”

Nash continues, “The Never Seen Seventeen, celebrating with each and every one of you here in Montreal for one last time, he is the last real champion, John Cena!” Cena gets an unreal ovation and poses in the ring. Cena says they have come a long way.

For the longest time, WWE was afraid to go to Montreal. There’s a lot of history in this building. They were afraid because they thought the audience would hijack the show. Cena has never been afraid of that. He’s always known that the audience is the show.

The crowd gives him another huge ovation and chants his name. Cena says he knows the people at home wish they were here. He knows why WWE was afraid. There are people everywhere. The noise is deafening. He can barely hear himself talk. You can even feel it through the screen at home.

Imagine someone trying to plan a show around them. Sometimes when you’re in the ring, it gets scary when the crowd starts singing. The crowd starts to loudly sing, “Ole.” Cena says they might be afraid and wonder what to do. If there is one thing the people have taught him through the years, it’s that he doesn’t back down.

Cena says, “Trust me. It doesn’t last forever.” The crowd chants, “Thank you, Cena.” Cena looks incredibly moved as he listens to this thunderous chant. Cena says he’s been performing for over two decades and has shared many valuable moments in this ring. Cena thanks the crowd for that.

Cena says after tonight, he’s got eleven dates left. Cena is starting to understand that. As far as being afraid, every single time a day goes by, he gets more afraid. Cena thanks the crowd for that. Cena wants to lean into this for a second because it’s important he gets this off his chest.

Cena wants to lead with honesty and vulnerability. He is afraid that no matter how much he gives in this limited time, he’ll never be enough and will let them down. He’ll also admit that he is very afraid of leaving and the WWE moving on, that the people will forget about him. The crowd is shocked and chants, “NO!”

Cena has all these fears on his mind. He’s even afraid of Brock Lesnar. Cena doesn’t know in what universe he would ever choose Lesnar as an opponent. Cena and the crowd have known each other for a long time. They know there’s no universe where he ever backs down from Brock Lesnar. Is he afraid? Hell yes.

He’s afraid Brock Lesnar just got himself a John Cena problem! Cena is afraid that every single WWE Superstar has just gotten themselves a John Cena problem. Time is winding down. If they saw SummerSlam, they know he’s not going down without a fight. Cena says, “So, Brock Lesnar, when you want some, come get some!”

To anyone brave enough to walk the aisle and face off with the last real champion, he plans to go down guns blazing. The last time is now. So if you want some, come get some! Logan Paul heads to the stage to massive boos. Paul starts walking to the ring and exhaustedly says, “John.”

Paul says whatever version of John Cena this is makes him sick. Paul used to respect him, but now he doesn’t even know him. Paul asks why the crowd is so mad. At least he never switched up. Paul gets on the apron, and the crowd chants, “F–k you, Logan.” Paul gets in the ring.

Cena warns him that he may have just made the biggest mistake of his life. Paul says we’ll see. Cena doesn’t know who he is, and the people don’t, either. Paul has been real since day one, like it or not, John Cena said it himself: Logan Paul does WWE better than any professional wrestler, and that includes John Cena.

Cena says Paul might be right about that. He admits to saying that. Cena says that Logan Paul is also “the biggest dumbass” he’s ever seen in his life. Paul says Cena is saying whatever the bosses want him to. Cena says Montreal is the show, but Paul says that’s false, he is the show. Paul says Cena is a charity case giving out matches.

Paul wants one. Cena suggests Paul vs. Cena and says it sounds good. Paul had better be careful what he wishes for. Paul says he wants it. Paul says he wants to face Cena in a French-speaking country in the middle of France. Paul wants it at the Clash in Paris. Drew McIntyre attacks Cena from behind, and Paul happily watches on.

They then double-team Cena with stomps. Cody Rhodes runs down for the save. Rhodes sends McIntyre out of the ring, and Cena sends Paul over the top rope. Cena accepts the challenge for WWE Clash in Paris. Cena says it looks like he has a partner, and he looks at Rhodes. Cena suggests McIntyre and Paul take them on tonight.

Motor City Machine Guns vs. The MFT’s

Cathy Kelley is backstage with the Motor City Machine Guns. Alex Shelley’s ribs are taped up. The TLC match was brutal. They didn’t get the titles, but they have made a career of getting knocked down and getting back up. Chris Sabin says their road back to the top begins tonight. The Motor City Machine Guns make their entrance.

On that note, we head into a quick pre-match commercial break. When we return, The MFT’s make their way to the ring. The bell sounds and off we go. Alex Shelley will start the match against JC Mateo. They lock up, and Mateo powers him against the ropes.

Mateo gives a clean break. Shelley ducks a blindside from Talla Tonga, and Mateo takes him down. Shelley fights him and applies a side headlock. Mateo whips him off, but he lowers his head and eats a kick. The MCMG hit a double-team flatliner/missile dropkick combo on Mateo.

Chris Sabin dropkicks Tonga in the knees. Shelley holds the ropes open, and Sabin hits Mateo with a suicide dive. Sabin puts Mateo in the ring and kicks Tonga in the face. The MCMG gets in the ring and avalanches Mateo in the corner. Shelley tags in.

They go for Skull and Bones, but Tonga pulls Shelley out of the ring and sends him into the barricade. When the show returns, we see Tonga is cinching in the bear hug. Shelley punches out, but Tonga chops him down. Tonga scoops him up, but Shelley slides off and shoves him to his corner.

Mateo blind tags in and stops Shelley from making a tag. Shelley quickly boots him and tags Sabin in. Sabin hits Mateo with a cross-body block before punching away at him. Sabin’s shoulder is messed up from the TLC match. Sabin ducks a clothesline and soon hits a tornado DDT for a near fall. Shelley tags in.

The MCMG peppers Mateo with kicks before rolling him up for a two-count. Sabin tags in, and the MCMG knock Tonga off the apron. The MCMG then runs into a double clothesline from Mateo. Mateo crushes Sabin with an inverted exploder for a two-count that Shelley breaks up.

From there, we see Mateo starting to fight back, and Tonga blind tags in. The Motor City Machine Guns go to double-team Mateo, but Tonga connects with a big boot that knocks Shelley off the top rope. Tonga then hits Sabin with a Chokeslam for the win.

Winners: The MFT’s

Sami Zayn vs. Solo Sikoa

Once the match wraps up, we see Solo Sikoa get in the ring with The MFT’s. Sikoa says this is what greatness looks like. They are looking at the soon-to-be WWE Tag Team Champions. They are looking at the most dominant WWE United States Champion.

Sikoa says it’s a shame because he’s all dressed up in his gear, ready to fight, and is feeling good in Montreal, but there is nobody back there to fight him. Sikoa says they’re going to leave this crappy city because this is the last place he wants to wrestle in.

As they go to leave, SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis comes out to the stage and stops them. Aldis says since Sikoa claims to be ready for a fight, he’s got a special guest who is ready for a fight. He’s got someone Sikoa knows well, but this is someone Montreal, Quebec, knows even better.

With that said, we hear the familiar sounds of Sami Zayn’s theme music as his hometown crowd in Montreal go absolutely bonkers. The crowd loudly chants, “Ole.” Sikoa covers his ears. Zayn is fired up and gets the crowd roaring.

They lock up, and Sikoa soon backs him to the corner. Sikoa gives a clean break and stares into the eyes of his former Bloodline teammate. Sikoa points to the sky. Zayn fights back and elbows him in the head. Sikoa sends him to the corner, but Zayn counters with an exploder attempt.

Sikoa gets out, but Zayn fights back and has him in the corner. Zayn does the ten punches, but Sikoa pushes him off and runs him over with a shoulder tackle. Sikoa chops the chest and climbs to the second rope for the ten punches. Zayn gets out and trips him before doing the ten punches, and then some for good measure.]

We then see Zayn blasting away at him with punches and chops him against the ropes. Sikoa reverses a whip, but Zayn springboards over him and hits a clothesline over the top rope. Zayn connects with a somersault senton in front of the MFTs. The MFTs surround Zayn as he gets Sikoa in the ring.

Zayn chops Sikoa. Sikoa reverses a whip, but Zayn holds the ropes and elbows him back. The referee checks on Sikoa, and Talla Tonga clotheslines Zayn down. On that note, the show shifts gears and heads into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues.

The show returns and we see Sikoa is on the second rope and lifts Zayn. Zayn counters with a sunset flip powerbomb for a near fall. Zayn gets fired up and grabs Sikoa for a Blue Thunder Bomb, but he has trouble lifting him. Sikoa elbows out and goes for a clothesline, but Zayn ducks it and goes for a Blue Thunder Bomb again.

Zayn can’t get him up, and Sikoa hits a Spinning Solo for a near fall. Sikoa mounts Zayn and punches away at him. Sikoa signals for the end and grabs Zayn by the beard. Zayn kicks the Samoan Spike away and boots him in the face. Zayn catches Sikoa with an exploder into the turnbuckles. Zayn gets the crowd going.

We see Tonga Loa get on the apron, but Zayn punches him off. Zayn hits Sikoa with another exploder into the turnbuckles. JC Mateo distracts the referee, so Zayn punches him into the ring. Talla Tonga gets on the apron. Sikoa rocks Zayn with a superkick and goes for a Samoan Spike, but Zayn ducks it and rolls him up for the win.

Winner: Sami Zayn

A Message From The Wyatt Sicks

The Wyatt Sicks cut into the broadcast. Uncle Howdy says they will never lead us astray. When they speak, they always use the truth. Joe Gacy says they’ve shown their power is nothing more than a harmless illusion. Dexter Lumis speaks next.

Lumis says they woke them up from their dream and made them realize their true reality. Nikki Cross speaks. Erick Rowan says there are more lessons to be learned. Their story has only just begun. Highlights of the TLC match at SummerSlam were mixed in during this.

Nick Aldis Addresses Tag-Team Division

We shoot backstage after The Wyatt Sicks video package wraps up. We see The Street Profits are icing up in the trainer’s room with B-Fab. DIY and Candice LeRae come in and yell at them.

Tommaso Ciampa says they almost killed a mother. B-Fab says LeRae’s own husband knocked it over. SmackDown G.M. Nick Aldis says he’ll get control of this Tag Team Division. Next week, these two teams will square off.

Charlotte Flair’s Birthday Celebration For Alexa Bliss

We shoot backstage after the match, where we see the brand new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss. Flair says she knows tomorrow is Bliss’s birthday. With that in mind, she says she has a gift for her. We head to a quick break first.

Back from the break, Bliss and Charlotte make their way out inside the Bell Centre, where they head down to the ring. The ring is decked out for the birthday celebration, complete with decorations and presents on a table sitting in the middle.

Flair greets the crowd. Alexa Bliss’ birthday falls during their championship celebration. Flair could have made this about her, but she decided to be gracious and share the spotlight. There’s a cake in the ring that has “Congratulations, Charlotte Flair” written on it.

Bliss’ name is written in tiny font with a postscript saying, “Happy birthday.” Flair then shows a present. Bliss isn’t sure and won’t accept the gift. They go back and forth, pushing the gift toward each other. Flair asks Bliss if she remembers what she got four years ago.

Flair brings out a Lily doll with a “We’re not friends” shirt. Flair figured Lilly needed a tag team partner. Flair pulls out a “Charley” doll, a version of the Lilly doll. The crowd chants, “Charley.” Bliss thanks her. Flair says she needs something else from Bliss.

This isn’t enough. Flair needs something. Montreal needs something. Flair says, “You may hug me.” The crowd cheers, and Bliss looks around. Bliss doesn’t think it’s necessary. Flair says, “You may hug the queen, Lexy.” Bliss starts to inch toward her until Chelsea Green and the Secret Hervice interrupt.

Green says she’s a proud Canadian, but listening to them applaud these self-absorbed American weirdos makes her want to turn in her passport. Judging by their love of the Habs, they don’t see champions often. The crowd loudly boos. Green says she doesn’t know why they’re parading freaky, tacky dolls.

They should be celebrating Green’s homecoming. Flair says she has one more gift for Bliss… kicking Green’s ass, tonight. Green says they’re busy, but SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis comes out. Aldis says he likes making matches on the fly. He brings out a referee and it’ll go down next.

Backstage With The Miz & Carmelo Hayes

The show heads to a commercial break after the birthday bash wraps up. When the show returns, we see Carmelo Hayes finds The Miz backstage. Hayes says the Miz promised to take him to the top, but he dropped him. Miz agrees, but he says Hayes can’t just get opportunities ahead of him.

Miz says he got Nick Aldis to make them a tag match for next week. Hayes shakes hands with him. SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis walks up and asks what that was about? The Miz says he needs to talk to him in his office. Off they go.

Chelsea Green vs. Charlotte Flair

Back inside the Bell Centre, Green and Flair are ready for the impromptu match that was set up before the break. The two lock-up and Green wrenches the arm of Flair. “The Queen” does a front wheel to reverse the pressure and takes her down.

Flair walks on Green and kicks her out of the ring. Green regroups with the Secret Hervice. Green knocks Flair back, but Flair quickly fights back with a chop. Green attacks Flair and bounces her in the corner. Flair knocks her back and chops her chest before kicking her in the head.

Green reverses a whip to the corner, but Flair rolls up the turnbuckles and knocks her back. Flair kicks Niven and Fyre away before hitting Green with a flying cross-body block for a two-count. Green elbows out of a waist-lock and sends her into the ropes before slinging her down.

Flair slings over Green and rolls her up for a two-count. The kick out sends Flair face-first into the middle turnbuckle. Green kicks Flair’s head into the turnbuckle and poses on the second rope. On that note, the show shifts gears and heads into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues.