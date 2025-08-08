WWE News and Notes

– Logan Paul (via Impaulsive) has admitted that he prefers being on SmackDown to Raw, saying he thinks the “vibe is a little better”. He did however, say that he “loves” being on Netflix.

– There is reportedly talk of having two WrestleManias in one year with one taking place in Saudi Arabia, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Those in Saudi Arabia reportedly believe that WrestleMania will take place in the country in 2027 and they are pushing for The Rock to headline the show.

– Tickets for the September 19th Smackdown show at the Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio are now on sale.

– John Cena vs Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam received a 5 star rating from Dave Meltzer.

* Six tag team TLC match rated 4.75 stars.