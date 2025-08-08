Recent WWE Raw and NXT viewership numbers

– The July 28 episode of Raw had 2,700,000 viewers globally on Netflix, the same number it pulled the previous two weeks.

Based on an editing running time of one hour and 59 minutes, there were a total of 5,500,000 viewing hours and Raw placed #8 in the Netflix top 10 global chart this week.

Raw was in the top 10 chart in 10 different countries including Bolivia, Canada, Ecuador, El Salvador, India, Mexico, Nicaragua, Sri Lanka, United Kingdom, and United States.

– This week’s episode of NXT drew 740,000 viewers, up nicely by 65,000 viewers compared to the previous week. The show had a 0.16 rating in 18-49, which is the same number that NXT pulled in the previous two weeks as well. (Ratings credit: Programming Insider)

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

Click here for the 2025 Wrestling TV Viewership grid