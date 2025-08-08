Paul Heyman on Bill Goldberg’s mindset, Roman Reigns on his favorite WWE opponent of all-time

– Paul Heyman spoke candidly about Goldberg’s mindset during his WWE run, saying “It’s Bill. Bill Goldberg had very, very high expectations for WWE. In Bill Goldberg’s mind, they weren’t met.” Heyman made it clear he’s “not gonna sit here and tell you Bill Goldberg was wrong” and also “not going to tell you WWE was wrong,” instead stressing that “this is how Goldberg felt and he’s not shy in letting people know how he feels.” Wrapping up, Heyman added, “I’m not surprised. It’s Bill. This is how he feels, and he’s going to let you know about it.”

Source: The Ariel Helwani Show

– Roman Reigns names Brock Lesnar as his favorite WWE opponent of all-time (via ESPN):

“My whole career changed once I got in the ring with him.”