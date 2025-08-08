NXT Live Results / Davenport, Fl / Fri Aug 8, 2025

The Complete Results from the Tom Fellows Community Center:
- Andre Chase d Anthony Luke
- Tavion Heights d Jasper Troy via DQ
- Lainey Reid d Zena Sterling
- Wren Sinclair d Arianna Grace
- Hank Walker / Tank Ledger / Je’Von Evans d High Ryze: Wes Lee / Tyson Dupont / Tyriek Igwe
- Kelani Jordan and Thea Hail d Fatal Influence: Fallon Henley and Jazmyn Nyx
- Yoshiki Inamura d Charlie Dempsey (with Wren Sinclair)
- Chase U: Kale Dixon and Uriah Connors d Bronco Nima and Lucien Price
- Main Event: NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne d Lash Legend
Thanks to @WerleyBri and @TerryD_Photo in attendance
CREDIT: WRESTLING BODYSLAM.COM