NXT Live Results / Davenport, Fl / Fri Aug 8, 2025

The Complete Results from the Tom Fellows Community Center:

Andre Chase d Anthony Luke Tavion Heights d Jasper Troy via DQ Lainey Reid d Zena Sterling Wren Sinclair d Arianna Grace Hank Walker / Tank Ledger / Je’Von Evans d High Ryze: Wes Lee / Tyson Dupont / Tyriek Igwe Kelani Jordan and Thea Hail d Fatal Influence: Fallon Henley and Jazmyn Nyx Yoshiki Inamura d Charlie Dempsey (with Wren Sinclair) Chase U: Kale Dixon and Uriah Connors d Bronco Nima and Lucien Price Main Event: NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne d Lash Legend

Thanks to @WerleyBri and @TerryD_Photo in attendance

CREDIT: WRESTLING BODYSLAM.COM