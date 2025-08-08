NXT Live Results / Davenport, Fl / Fri Aug 8, 2025

The Complete Results from the Tom Fellows Community Center:

  1. Andre Chase d Anthony Luke
  2. Tavion Heights d Jasper Troy via DQ
  3. Lainey Reid d Zena Sterling
  4. Wren Sinclair d Arianna Grace
  5. Hank Walker / Tank Ledger / Je’Von Evans d High Ryze: Wes Lee / Tyson Dupont / Tyriek Igwe
  6. Kelani Jordan and Thea Hail d Fatal Influence: Fallon Henley and Jazmyn Nyx
  7. Yoshiki Inamura d Charlie Dempsey (with Wren Sinclair)
  8. Chase U: Kale Dixon and Uriah Connors d Bronco Nima and Lucien Price
  9. Main Event: NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne d Lash Legend

