Notes on Triple H, Zoey Stark, and Tammy Sytch

– Zoey Stark gave fans a heartfelt update on her recovery journey, admitting that things have been tough lately. “What is up Stark Marks? It’s been a little bit since I posted so I thought I would get on here and give you guys an update.” She opened up about the challenges she’s facing, saying, “And to be completely honest, it’s been both mentally and physically exhausting and frustrating.” The biggest hurdle right now is her knee, which isn’t healing the way she hoped: “I’m in a spot right now with my knee where it’s not wanting to bend and give me the full range of motion that I am looking for.”

Despite the setbacks, Zoey is staying strong and positive, saying, “And as much as that sucks, it’s okay. You know, I will push through this. I will find a way around it. I’ll get to where I need to get.” Still, she doesn’t sugarcoat the experience: “Boy is it frustrating.” But even through the struggle, she’s looking for the bright side: “There’s always a silver lining in a dark cloud, right?”

