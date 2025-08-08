Main Event for tonight’s Smackdown, Dominik Mysterio on facing his father

– Dominik Mysterio said facing Rey Mysterio for the AAA Mega Championship “would be a humongous deal” and sees no reason it shouldn’t happen. If he wins the title, Dominik joked that “my father, the leprechaun, shouldn’t be coming down to me and begging for a title shot.”

He noted Rey’s been sidelined with injury since WrestleMania but believes if he returns while Dominik is both Mega Champion and Intercontinental Champion, “he has never fought for that title when it comes to the Mega Championship for AAA.” Dominik added that if he captures it, “I’m sure he’s going to want to put his name in the history books but he’s got to go through me, the greatest Mysterio of all time.”

(Source: Busted Open Radio)

– John Cena & Cody Rhodes vs. Drew McIntyre & Logan Paul is set to main event tonight’s SmackDown.

(source: PWInsider)