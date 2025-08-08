King of the Hill advertising on next week’s episode of Smackdown

Variety is reporting that for marketing to promote the return of the King of the Hill animated show on Hulu, Disney Entertainment Television has cooked up some creative ideas, one including WWE and specifically next week’s Smackdown.

For the August 15 episode from Boston, the wrestling ring mat will feature King of the Hill signage and digital creative will be shown throughout the arena.

In addition, WWE Superstars Sheamus and Johnny Gargano will create videos inspired by moments from the show.

Other ads bought by Disney for the show include San Diego Comic-Con, Fortnite, ATX TV Festival, NASCAR, Whataburger, Alamo Beer, and This Past Weekend with Theo Von podcast.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996