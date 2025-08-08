Karrion Kross: “I’m still under (WWE) contract”

Karrion Kross addressed recent online rumors, making it clear that “I’m still under (WWE) contract. I saw a bunch of stuff online today.” He explained that while he’s aware of the buzz, “I don’t know when you put this up. Today’s Thursday. I saw a bunch of stuff online today. I don’t know where it’s coming from and I don’t care to speak to any of it but, I mean, all I can tell you is the only way you’re gonna get the real story is when you get it from me. That’s all I can tell you.”

Kross added that he won’t confirm or deny the legitimacy of current reports, stating, “I can’t really speak to any of the legitimacy of anything that is being recently reported. But I’ll tell you right now, everyone’s gonna know exactly what’s going on very soon. So, like, they’re gonna know.”

Source: Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling

Note: As of midnight Friday, Karrion Kross and Scarlett had not yet signed new contracts with WWE, according to Fightful.

Their current deal expires this Sunday.