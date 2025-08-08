JR’s AEW contract set to expire, Tony Khan praises Jay White, and Mercedes Mone’s milestone

– Jim Ross (via Grilling JR) reveals his current AEW contract is up later this month:

“I think my contract’s up in August. Yeah. I’m hopeful [to renew]. I’m not planning on going anywhere. I like my part-time schedule. It lets me keep my batteries charged. I like working for Tony Khan because he’s always been fair and civil to me, and that I appreciate.”

– Tony Khan touched on Jay White:

“Jay White is one of the best wrestlers in the world and got injured along the way. He is out, and unfortunately, is going to be out for a long time.”

(source: My Mom’s Basement)

– Mercedes Mone via X: