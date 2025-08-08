JR’s AEW contract set to expire, Tony Khan praises Jay White, and Mercedes Mone’s milestone

– Jim Ross (via Grilling JR) reveals his current AEW contract is up later this month:
“I think my contract’s up in August. Yeah. I’m hopeful [to renew]. I’m not planning on going anywhere. I like my part-time schedule. It lets me keep my batteries charged. I like working for Tony Khan because he’s always been fair and civil to me, and that I appreciate.”
– Tony Khan touched on Jay White:
“Jay White is one of the best wrestlers in the world and got injured along the way. He is out, and unfortunately, is going to be out for a long time.”
(source: My Mom’s Basement)
– Mercedes Mone via X:
#15YearsOfMercedes https://t.co/SeN6Y03rUK pic.twitter.com/CyBXMail3C
— Mercedes Moné Varnado (@MercedesVarnado) August 8, 2025