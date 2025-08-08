Buddy Matthews undergoes ankle surgery

Buddy Matthews will be out of action for a while longer as the Australian star revealed that he underwent ankle surgery yesterday.

Matthews suffered the freak injury at the Grand Slam: Australia show as he entered the ring. Despite the injury, he soldiered on and still had a match against Kazuchika Okada.

The former AEW Trios champ was hoping that the ligament and cartilage damage would heal without going under the knife but six months later he found himself where he didn’t want to be.

Matthews uploaded a photo from a hospital bed on Instagram last night along with his wife Rhea Ripley. “Update: heading into surgery to repair my ankle,” the post said.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996