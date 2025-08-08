Alex Windsor earns AEW TBS title natch at Forbidden Door in London

Alex Windsor will soon have the chance to capture her first championship in AEW when she challenges Mercedes Mone at this year’s Forbidden Door event in London. The English star secured the title opportunity after winning a high-stakes four-way number one contender’s match on Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

Windsor battled Queen Aminata, Skye Blue and Billie Starkz in a competitive bout, ultimately pinning Starkz with a small package to earn her shot at the TBS Championship. During the match, reigning AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm made her presence felt, stepping in to prevent Athena from interfering on Starkz’s behalf.

Following the bell, Windsor was confronted by Mercedes Mone. The brief face-off quickly escalated when Athena and Starkz attacked both Windsor and Storm, leaving the trio of heels standing tall to close the segment.

Now set for AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door on Sunday, August 24 in London, Windsor will aim to win gold in front of a home crowd. Meanwhile, Mone looks to extend her dominant title reign to a 19th successful defense in what has already become one of the most impressive runs in TBS Championship history, now approaching 440 days.

Updated AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door Lineup – Sunday, August 24 – London, England:

AEW Unified Champion Kazuchika Okada vs. Swerve Strickland

AEW Tag Team Champions The Hurt Syndicate (Bobby Lashley & Shelton Benjamin) vs. Winner of the Tag Team Title Eliminator Tournament

Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. TBA

AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm vs. Athena

TBS Champion Mercedes Mone vs. Alex Windsor

It takes two to tango… No really it does https://t.co/45FfLyI49Q — Alex Windsor アレクス・ウィンザー (@HailWindsor) August 7, 2025