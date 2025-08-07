WWE News and Notes

– Natalya is returning to Mexico for TripleMania and will be fighting for the Queen of Queen’s Championship in a Triple Threat.

La Reina de Corazones @NatbyNature estará en #Triplemania buscando el Campeonato Reina de Reinas de @luchalibreaaa https://t.co/U1yULXyaIB — WWE Español (@wweespanol) August 7, 2025

– WWE is reportedly discussing calling Sol Ruca up to RAW or SmackDown very soon, according to @WrestleVotes. It was noted that several major names within the company are huge fans of Ruca and view her as the next big thing in WWE’s women’s division.

– Paul Heyman (via Ariel Helwani Show) confirms that things completely fell apart with Travis Scott, and they moved forward without it.

– Roman Reigns will be on the August 25 episode of WWE Raw in Birmingham, England: