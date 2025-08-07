WWE News and Notes

Natalya is returning to Mexico for TripleMania and will be fighting for the Queen of Queen’s Championship in a Triple Threat.

– WWE is reportedly discussing calling Sol Ruca up to RAW or SmackDown very soon, according to @WrestleVotes. It was noted that several major names within the company are huge fans of Ruca and view her as the next big thing in WWE’s women’s division.

Paul Heyman (via Ariel Helwani Show) confirms that things completely fell apart with Travis Scott, and they moved forward without it.

– Roman Reigns will be on the August 25 episode of WWE Raw in Birmingham, England:

